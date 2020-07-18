Julianne Murray wins Republic State Convention governor endorsement

SEAFORD – Georgetown attorney and Republican gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray, fresh off her resounding victory at the Delaware Republican State Convention on Saturday, said that her victory demonstrates that her campaign has the momentum needed to win in November.

She said her victory was truly incredible in that she has only been in the race for two months and was able in that time to defeat better known and financed opponents. Ms. Murray said that her win showed that voters want someone who is not a career politician and will be unafraid to wage the campaign needed to defeat Gov. John Carney and put Delawareans first.

“I want to thank the delegates for their endorsement of my candidacy,” said Ms. Murray. “As I campaign across our state, I hear from voters that they are tired of career politicians and the political games. Delawareans want a governor who will fight for them and put Delaware first. This victory demonstrates this.

“In two short months, my campaign has shown the momentum that will defeat John Carney in November. I urge everyone to join this campaign and help me win. It is time for a change in Delaware. I promise when I am elected that I will work day and night for the citizens of Delaware and always put them first unlike our current governor who puts his donors and their special interests ahead of the well-being of Delawareans.”