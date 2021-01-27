Kent County accountant named 2020 Employee of Year

Kent County’s 2020 Employee of the Year KrisAnne Miley works at her desk in the Finance Department this week. (Submitted photo/Kent County Levy Court)

DOVER — The $500 that comes with the award is a nice bonus, of course, but 2020 Kent County Levy Court Employee of the Year KrisAnne Miley said she’s also blessed to pull from a wealth of information from talented, veteran co-workers.



“I really love working here, and it’s really great to be around people with such a vast amount of knowledge,” she said. “Many of them have stayed here for a long time, and I think that says something about the work environment. They’re willing to share what they know, and that makes it a great place to grow professionally.”



Ms. Miley, an accountant in the Finance Department, topped 11 other county Employees of the Month to earn the award. She was “absolutely” surprised to learn of the honor and said “it was a great selection of employees to choose from, and any one of them would have been well-deserving.”



Director of Finance Susan Durham nominated Ms. Miley without hesitation this year, noting her work on grants received by the county, along with working with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency at times.



Ms. Miley is versatile enough to assist in helping the installation of new software for online permitting, as well.



“She can do anything,” Ms. Durham said. “KrisAnne is very talented, very smart, very computer-savvy.



“She’s also very helpful to other employees and a good teacher, willing to share what she knows with them.”



Ms. Miley was honored at a Levy Court meeting Tuesday and received two plaques. Her photo will hang in the front lobby of the Levy Court Administration Building as part of the recognition.



An Annville Township, Pennsylvania, native and University of Pittsburgh graduate, Ms. Miley relocated to the area in 2011 while working with AmeriCorps, coming to the First State to be part of the organization’s Public Allies program. She then worked in the state of Delaware’s Auditor’s Office before being hired by Levy Court in July 2018.



Now classified as an accountant III, Ms. Miley is one step below a supervisory role, and, “if I had an opening, she would be (supervising),” Ms. Durham said.