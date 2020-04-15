Kent County Board of Adjustment to virtually meet Thursday

DOVER – The Kent County Board of Adjustment will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday virtually by phone and video conferencing software to allow the applicants, owners and/or members of the public to provide testimony on applications.

The call-in number to enter the meeting is 1-800-377-8846. Interested participants should use pass code 92535882#. A complete agenda can be found at the Kent County website at http://www.co.kent.de.us/boards-committees/board-of-adjustment.aspx.

For those with high-speed internet access, materials can be viewed in real-time from the following link: https://kentcountyde.webex.com/kentcountyde/j.php?MTID=m3f55d9919bc712d1c0bd9be343b7d12f. Participants may need to copy and paste the link into their browser.

Individuals will still need to participate in the audio conference call as the links are for viewing materials only.