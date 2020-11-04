Kent County results

Levy Court District 1
Joanne H. Masten (Democrat) 3,655 80.07%
Doug Chervenak (Republican) 910 19.93%
Levy Court District 3
Allan Angel (Democrat) 3,150 77%
Welton Satchell (Republican) 958 23%
Levy Court District 5
George “Jody” Sweeney (Democrat) 4,288 65%
Clint Brothers (Republican) 2,351 35%
Clerk of the Peace
Brenda Wootten (Democrat) 18,464 71%
Kimberly Petters (Republican) 6,975 27%
William McVay (Libertarian) 2 xx%
Register of Wills
Harold K. Brode (Democrat) 19,664 66%
John P. Kelly III (Republican) 10,114 34%