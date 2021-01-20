Legislative Hall sits quiet as Biden sworn in as president

Two women carrying American flags wave to Dover Capitol police officers standing behind a protective fence in front of Legislative Hall on Wednesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

DOVER — Security forces walked the rooftops near the cupola on Legislative Hall and at the Margaret O’Neill state building nearby.



Meanwhile, police cars with flashing lights blocked roads near the capitol complex, and a 6-foot-high fence surrounded the building.



It was all in anticipation of possible unrest following the uprising that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when rioters stormed into the building showing support for President Donald Trump and displeasure about November’s election.



However, while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were being sworn in as U.S. president and vice president, respectively, around noon Wednesday, only about seven people — not including media members — had gathered around the cold, windy Legislative Mall.



No major protests developed, despite recent directives that all 50 state capitols be put on high alert for possible uprisings and riots.



Paul Hudson and his wife, Pamela, came to Dover from their home in Felton to gather with other Trump supporters but were mostly alone. Mrs. Hudson carried a red, white and blue sign with an American flag on it, which read, “One Nation Under God Trump 2020.”



Mr. Hudson said he is upset with the election’s outcome.



“The whole point of this depressed feeling that I have is that so many of my countrymen feel the same way that I do,” adding that he is not optimistic President Biden will reach out to conservatives, even though more than 70 million Americans cast their vote for President Donald Trump.



“Will we ever have another fair election?” he said. “I don’t know.”



No fraud was discovered in the November election, and in more than 60 cases, judges examined allegations and found them without merit.



While Mr. Hudson was at Legislative Mall in Dover, President Biden was at the U.S. Capitol building, delivering his inaugural address, saying, “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”



Meanwhile, Chris Rowe, of the Wilmington area, came down to Dover with three of his friends to lay flowers and say a prayer at the Delaware Law Enforcement Memorial on the Mall to honor their fellow veterans, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick (Air National Guard) and Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who both lost their lives in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.



“We basically just came to honor the lost lives of these veterans that occurred back on Jan. 6 in the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol,” said Mr. Rowe, a U.S. Navy veteran. “Both were fellow veterans of mine, and we’re just here to honor their lives. There’s no reason they should have died that day.”

Police officers on top of Legislative Hall use scopes and binoculars to keep a watch over the area Wednesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Mr. Rowe did admit that he thought he would see more people gathered in front of the state capitol Wednesday, but he wasn’t surprised.



Despite President Biden’s words, he said he doesn’t believe he will have any magical formula to bring unity and healing to the United States any time soon.



Mr. Rowe said he just wishes that members of the U.S. government would follow the U.S. Constitution as ardently as most veterans do after they are sworn into the armed forces.



“Swearing an oath to the Constitution, I abide by it,” he said. “I respect life, liberty and property, and I believe these people in office should honor their oaths and honor the Constitution.



“In the Constitution, there’s supposed to be a declaration of war. How many wars have we had since the last declared war, World War II? That is not operating within the Constitution, yet young men and women have gone and left their lives and blood on the battlefield since that time. Why?”