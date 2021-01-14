Legislature confirms Carney, Hall-Long reelections

DOVER — The General Assembly met briefly Thursday, the third day of session this year, to approve a few resolutions and confirm the November reelection of Gov. John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.

The legislature, which is conducting business through Zoom due to the pandemic, will reconvene Tuesday. The Joint Committee on Capital Improvement, along with the Senate Judiciary, Environmental & Energy and Executive committees, and the House Corrections and Health & Human Development committees are set to meet that day.

In addition, Gov. Carney and Lt. Gov Hall-Long will be sworn in virtually for their second terms that morning.

The General Assembly will not meet Wednesday because of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

Lawmakers honored President-elect Biden on Thursday, thanking the longtime Delaware resident for his decades of public service. Six of the seven Senate Republicans voted against the measure, as well as an accompanying resolution touting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “for her service and dedication to the United States of America and the inspiration she provides to women and people of color.”

Sen. Ernie Lopez, who represents the Lewes area, was the lone member of the Senate minority caucus to back the two measures, which passed unanimously by voice vote in the House.

In a statement, Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, who represents part of Wilmington, criticized the GOP votes.

“The Senate Minority Whip began the 151st General Assembly by quoting Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address in calling for a rejection of the divisive rhetoric that has engulfed the political landscape of our nation. Unfortunately, he and five of his colleagues in the Senate Republican Caucus were only able to live up to those words for less than 48 hours,” she said.

“By refusing today to support resolutions congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and acknowledging the results of a free and fair election, they demonstrated where their true allegiances lie. Make no mistake. Their votes today were intended to cast further doubt on the sanctity and security of our democracy, while securing support among conspiracy theorists and supporters of last week’s attempted coup by armed insurrectionists.

“I call on my Republican colleagues to show Delawareans that their words reflect the values of this nation and step forward to condemn the political violence that has already occurred in Washington D.C., as well as the threats of further political violence our law enforcement community has been warning about in the days since.”