Levy Court’s Banta to end 24 years in office Tuesday

Kent County Levy Court President Brooks Banta reacts to a surprise caravan of vehicles that passed by his home in Smyrna on Saturday to pay tribute to his service. (Special to the State News/Gary Emeigh)

DOVER — Capping a run that began in 1996, retiring Kent County Levy Court President Brooks Banta will oversee his final meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside chambers.



Commissioner Banta, who has served as president since 2006, opted not to run again for office. Close ally Joanne Masten was elected for the seat in November.



Currently serving his sixth consecutive four-year term, Commissioner Banta, 85, has been a resident of Levy Court’s 1st District Smyrna-Clayton area for more than 70 years.



With limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions, Levy Court strongly encourages the public to follow the business meeting virtually.



WebEx information is available online at co.kent.de.us/levy-court/events.aspx. Graphics-only is available.



The conference call is available at (800) 377-8846, with the participant pass code of 92535882#. Audio-only is available.



The YouTube channel link will be available online at co.kent.de.us and include audio, graphics and visual components on a one-minute delay cycle.