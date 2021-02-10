Lewis tosses hat into Dover council race

DOVER — While Michael Lewis may have grown up in Milford, it is Dover where he has chosen to plant his roots.

Michael Lewis

Mr. Lewis plans to extend those roots just a little deeper, as the Dover city clerk’s office announced Tuesday that he has filed a nominating petition for the City Council at-large seat currently occupied by Tim Slavin.



Councilman Slavin previously announced that he will not seek reelection and that it is time for new leaders to emerge and take Dover into the future.



Mr. Lewis joins fellow candidate LaVaughn McCutchen in seeking the seat.



“I had conversations with several people prior to filing and was energized and humbled by their enthusiastic response,” said Mr. Lewis. “Dover is where I’ve made my home for more than a decade. My extended family has deep roots here, and I am ready to do my part in helping the city move toward a positive future.”



Mr. Lewis joins Mr. McCutchen and Tricia Arndt as political newcomers hoping to secure seats on Dover City Council.



Thus far, with the filing and petition deadline for candidates interested in running in the April 20 municipal election looming Friday at 4:30 p.m., Mr. Lewis and Mr. McCutchen make up the lone contested race.



Gerald Rocha Sr. (1st District), Council President Bill Hare (2nd District), Fred Neil (3rd District) and David Anderson (4th District) are all officially seeking reelection. So far, no opponents have stepped forward.



Mr. Lewis is a member of the city’s Silver Lake Commission, first appointed in 2019. This is his first try for elected office.



He believes the initial step toward moving to a more positive future for Dover is to put the COVID-19 pandemic firmly in the rearview mirror.



“Nothing is more pressing than emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic safely,” said Mr. Lewis. “From downtown businesses and schools to hotel occupancy and community festivals, all areas of society have felt the impact of COVID-19.



“We need to continue to ensure city employees and public safety personnel stay as safe and healthy as possible and urge everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine.”



He added, “Once COVID-19 is combated successfully, businesses can expand their hours, more storefronts can be filled, and our community jewels like the library and recreation areas can be used to their full capacity and capability.”



Mr. Lewis, 41, is a graduate of the University of Delaware (2001) and Milford High School (1997).



He is the manager of communications for Dover International Speedway and the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Prior to that, he was an editor at The News Journal (2011-14) and an editor/reporter at the Delaware State News (2001-10).



Mr. Lewis resides in the Overlook on Silver Lake neighborhood, off Lepore Drive, with his wife, Kristin Wheatley.



He said he has found Dover to be a special community due to the people who live in the city.



“I have made lifelong friends in Dover, met my wife here, was married here and made my home here,” Mr. Lewis said. “This is a special community, and I want to ensure it remains that way, not only for current residents but for future generations to come.”