Local groups join D.C. protests

Several thousand protesters, including some Delaware residents, turned out in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump and his claims of a fraudulent election. (Submitted photo/Sam Chick)

WASHINGTON — By Lisa McCulley’s description, Wednesday’s gathering near the White House was partially a rally but more of a protest.



“I would say it was about 70 to 75% of a protest against a fraudulent election and about 25% of a rally for President (Donald) Trump,” the Stand Up Delaware founder said, as she traveled home to Middletown in the early afternoon.



While Ms. McCulley’s estimate of a million attendees was unconfirmed, The Associated Press placed the number at several thousand people. She attended the proceedings from near the Washington Monument.



Regardless of the official crowd size, Ms. McCulley said: “I’ve been here for rallies, and it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. People are angry about what went on in the election. I was surprised to see such a wide ethnic variety and saw flags from states nationwide and people from Texas, California, Ohio, all over the country.”



She added: “(President Trump) asked us to come. I voted for the president and stand up against this massive election fraud that has occurred.



“You want your voice to be heard. What we expect is the (U.S. Constitution) to be followed, wherever that may take us.”



She said multiple buses departed from Newark, Dover and Georgetown to attend the event in the nation’s capital Wednesday.

Delawareans Sam Chick, left, and Rob Stout are shown in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Submitted photo/Sam Chick)

The AP reported that President Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear him, “We will not let them silence your voices.”



The crowd cheered when he said, “We will stop the steal.” That’s been the rallying cry of protests against the election results, according to the AP.

Sam Chick, a former Republican candidate for the Delaware House of Representatives and chair of the Delaware Young Republicans organization, said he was about six rows back from the stage where the president spoke from.



“When I stood up and turned around it was flags and people as far as I could see, there was no open green space,” he said.



Just prior to 3 p.m., Mr. Chick estimated that hundreds of thousands of people had gathered and more will still arriving. That came at the same time of notification of a 6 p.m. curfew in the city, he said, as some protesters breached the Capitol.