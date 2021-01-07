McCutchen to run for Dover City Council

DOVER — LaVaughn McCutchen has filed a nominating petition to run for the Dover City Council at-large seat currently held by Tim Slavin.

Councilman Slavin has already announced his intention to not seek reelection, and Mr. McCutchen is the first candidate that is seeking his position on City Council. His petition has been received and verified by the city clerk.

Mr. McCutchen joins William “Bill” Hare (2nd District) and Fred Neil (3rd District) as candidates who have officially filed their paperwork for the 2021 Dover municipal election April 20.

Council President Hare and Councilman Neil are both seeking reelection.

The filing and petition deadline for candidates interested in running in the city election is Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.