Members of Delaware’s congressional delegation safe after breach of Capitol

WASHINGTON — The three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation are safe after violent supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

According to their offices, Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester were unharmed but deeply unsettled.

“I never thought I would see this in our nation — a president egging on protesters and allies in the Congress to seek to overturn an election. We need to come together and secure our democracy,” Sen. Coons said on Twitter. “I remain confident we will return to the Senate (Wednesday night) and complete our work.”

Sen. Tom Carper recalled the events of the day Wednesday evening, telling how lawmakers sheltered in the Senate chamber for a while, listening to the sounds of altercations and chaos outside before being led to a secure place in the Capitol complex.

While some members have called for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president or beginning impeachment proceedings, Sen. Carper said he would not support such efforts, which he termed distractions. Instead, Americans should prepare for Jan. 20, inauguration day when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in to office, when the country can begin to heal, he said.

U.S. Rep. David J. Trone (D-Md.) tweeted a picture of himself wearing an emergency suit, leaving the House gallery. (Twitter photo)

During the riot, Rep. Blunt Rochester could be seen in Twitter photos and videos leading some of her colleagues in prayer in the House chamber.

Rep. David J. Trone, a Maryland Democrat, wrote on Twitter legislators “will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation.”

A spokesman for Gov. John Carney said there were no requests to send the Delaware National Guard to Washington.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying: “All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation’s Capitol. This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.

“I am in close contact with congressional leaders about the situation inside the Capitol. At my direction, the Maryland State Police is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police. I have instructed the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order.”

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement described the rioting as “a despicable, unprecedented and deranged insurrection” and as “treason.”

Speaking in Wilmington, President-elect Joe Biden urged the mob to withdraw and President Donald Trump to call for peace.

“The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is,” the president-elect said. “At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite.”

Shortly after, President Trump released a brief video in which he suggested the extremists leave while continuing to make claims that the election was fraudulent. He later sent a tweet calling the insurrection the natural outcome that occurs “when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

According to Delaware Republican Party chairwoman, six buses transported Delawareans to Washington Wednesday for the pro-Trump rally.