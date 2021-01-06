Members of Delaware’s congressional delegation safe

WASHINGTON — The three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation are safe after right-wing domestic terrorists broke into the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.

The offices of Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said the three are unharmed.

“I never thought I would see this in our nation – a President egging on protestors and allies in the Congress to seek to overturn an election. We need to come together and secure our democracy,” Sen. Coons said on Twitter. “I remain confident we will return to the Senate tonight and complete our work.”

A spokesman for Gov. John Carney said there have been no requests to send the Delaware National Guard to Washington.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying: “All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation’s Capitol. This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.

“I am in close contact with congressional leaders about the situation inside the Capitol. At my direction, the Maryland State Police is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police. I have instructed the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order.”

Speaking in Wilmington, President-elect Joe Biden urged the mob to withdraw and President Donald Trump to call for peace.

“The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is,” he said. “At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite.”

Shortly after, President Trump released a brief video in which he repeated false claims the election was stolen while also suggesting the rioters leave.

According to the Delaware Republican Party chairwoman, six buses transported Delawareans to Washington today for the pro-Trump rally.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement described the rioting as “a despicable, unprecedented, and deranged insurrection” and as “treason.”