Milford City Council approves trick or treat event

At their Monday night meeting, Milford City Council announced that trick or treating will be happening this year.

“This is probably the most important resolution that you will pass tonight,” City Manager Mark Whitfield said, eliciting a round of laughter from the council. “We’re recommending it be held on Saturday, October 31 between the hours of 5 o’clock and 8 o’clock.”

He said that although the governor’s office has given municipalities permission to hold such events, local governments statewide are still waiting on guidance from there regarding what COVID-19 safety precautions will be appropriate.

“They thought they would have them by the end of the month. We’re running out of month, but hopefully we should have them soon,” Mr. Whitfield said. “We will publicize those guidelines when we put out the information on trick or treat night.”

Mr. Whitfield said he expects a large turnout at the event.

“Oh yeah,” Mayor Archie Campbell said in agreement. “Everybody’s locked up. You’re going to have a lot of kids.”

But not everybody at the meeting was as excited about the event, including Vice Mayor Jason James who expressed a more cautious optimism.

“I know everybody is ready to get out there,” he said, “but I also know that kids can be carriers and not know it because they’re asymptomatic and go home to their parents and grandparents. Then we’ll have a whole community full of COVID patients.”

That was a sentiment echoed by Milford resident Nina Pletcher, who asked about who would be enforcing the guidelines.

“I’m going to say I hope it’s their parents,” Mayor Campbell said in response.

“Good luck with that,” Ms. Pletcher said. “Are they expected to wear (medical) masks?”

In her view, there were only two possible outcomes of an event like this.

“You’re either going to have a boatload of kids out there walking around and nobody’s going to have their lights on because nobody wants to deal with this,” she said, “or there will be a boatload of people and boatloads of lights on and you’re going to have a hell of a mess.”

City Clerk Terri Hudson defended the city’s choice to move forward.

“We have had a lot of phone calls, a lot of support for the children to be able to have this event,” she said.

“I think most people that do not want to participate will simply have their lights off,” Ms. Hudson said. “They certainly have the option to do that, and understandably so, particularly the elderly people in our community.”

She pointed out that the governor’s guidelines which the city was waiting on will publicized and that an extra hour has been added to the event with the hope that revelers will be more spread both in terms of space and timing.

Ms. Pletcher wanted to know if there had been “any consideration given to something like a trunk or treat where, if you wanted to be a part of this, you could go to a parking lot… That way you’d have a lot more of ability to surveil the group, the size. You can manage the comings and goings.”

Ms. Hudson said events like that will be available to those who seek them out.

“It would not be sponsored by the city per se, but there are a number of churches and other entities that do that,” she said.