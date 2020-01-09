Milford city election to be held April 25

MILFORD — Four Milford City Council seats, one from each ward, and the mayoral seat are up for grabs in the upcoming election to be held Saturday, April 25.

These council seats are currently occupied by Michael Boyle for ward one, Lisa Ingram Peel for ward two, Owen Brooks Jr. for ward three and Katrina Wilson for ward four.

In accordance with the city of Milford charter, all candidates for office must file a nominating position not less than 60 days before the annual election stating their name and the office for which they are nominated. Petitions for the role of mayor must be signed by at least 10 voters registered in the city of Milford. Council petitions must be signed by at least 10 voters registered with the city who also reside in the ward in which the candidate resides.

Candidate packets and nominating petitions can be obtained Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the city clerk’s Office at Milford City Hall, 201 S. Walnut Street in Milford. Special times can be arranged by calling in advance to schedule an appointment.

A full list of requirements for office can be obtained at City Hall. The deadline to file for candidacy is Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Only registered voters listed on the City of Milford Voter Registration List are qualified to vote in this election. The deadline for registering to vote in this municipal election is Thursday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 422-1111 to verify your voter status and any additional information.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com