Milford elects 3 council members

MILFORD — Mike Boyle, Andrew Fulton and Brian Baer were elected as city council members on Saturday in tight races.

In the First Ward, Mr. Boyle bested Michael D. Spillane by a vote of 173-162.

Mr. Fulton took the Second Ward seat by a 119-110 margin over Joseph Willey.

Mr. Baer received 57 votes in the Third Ward, while Owen Brooks Jr. got 50.

Mayor Arthur J. Campbell ran unopposed, as did Katrina Wilson for the Fourth Ward council seat.

All the election winners will be awarded two-year terms on city council. They will be sworn in on June 22.