Milford honors officer injured in Rehoboth shooting

On Monday night, the Milford Police Department officer who survived being shot while apprehending a suspect in Rehoboth Beach was named the city’s officer of the year.

“We’re very proud of you,” Mayor Archie Campbell said to Senior Cpl. T.J. Webb. “I want you to be aware of that.”

On December 10, Cpl. Webb was serving a warrant in Rehoboth Beach with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which he was assigned to part-time, when he was shot several times by the person he was trying to arrest.

“He spent a week in the hospital then came out and spent two more weeks in in-patient rehab,” said Milford Police Chief Kenneth Brown. “Since December 30, he has been recovering at home and has recently had additional surgeries.”

The chief said Cpl. Webb has managed to keep his spirits high.

“What I’m most impressed with is his frame of mind through this entire thing,” the chief said. “His spirits were always real high while maintaining a real positive attitude.”

He said this outlook on the situation was “infectious to the rest of us, or in fact anyone that was around him. There’s no doubt this played a big part in his recovery, and it sure helped the rest of us deal with this event.”

Rob Warfel, a friend of Cpl. Webb’s, agreed that his high spirits had helped when interviewed in December.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back. He answers his phone when you call. Advice, whatever you need, he’s there,” Mr. Warfel said.

Chief Brown also provided some insight into Cpl. Webb’s tenure with the department.

“He came to us from Camden,” the chief said, when Cpl. Webb “started with us in 2007 as a patrolman.”

He become a first-class patrolman in 2008 and a corporal in 2016. From 2012 to 2017, he was one of the department’s K-9 officers.

“He and his partner Hank (a dog) had many apprehensions and drug seizures for a total of $164,080 net worth of drugs and $49,392 in cash,” the chief said.

“In 2018, he was promoted to senior corporal and was assigned part-time to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force,” he said. “I couldn’t even begin to list the number of apprehensions he’s gotten while working on that task force.”

Cpl. Webb did not have much to say on Monday night. He did thank the chief, the council and the mayor for his award.