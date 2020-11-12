Milford Public Works struggles with generator, possible COVID-19 scare

MILFORD — The city was experiencing trouble with the generator at its Public Works Department building on Vickers Drive on Thursday.



This led to the morning Board of Adjustment meeting being cut short because Planning and Economic Development Director Rob Pierce, who works in the building, wasn’t able to remain on Zoom while work was being conducted on the system.



“What we had was some intermittent tree interference” along one of the power lines, said Mike Svaby, Milford’s public works director.



“Typically, what happens is that the system will do its job when you get trees blowing and they tangle up with the wire momentarily,” he said. “That can cause a momentary fault.”



He said the issue’s impact on the broader area was minimal.



“What happened as far as the public is concerned is (the power) might have been out for 15 seconds, and then, it would have been back on,” Mr. Svaby said.



“We’re working on a repair that involves the automated switch gear from when there’s (grid) power versus generated power.” Mr. Svaby said.



“What I’ve been told is that they are looking into reordering a board. It’s an electronic logic board that tells us when to make that switch over,” he said. “I don’t really know what the lead time on what one of those is or what the cost is, but I’ll know more in a day or so.”



He added that he didn’t know exactly when the issue would be resolved, in part because he was forced to quarantine due to a COVID-19 scare in the Public Works Department.



“There’s one person that has had symptoms, and she believes she may have it, and we were just cautioned that if we had contact with her, we should go get tested,” Mr. Svaby said. “We haven’t had any positive tests.”



He said was not able to get tested Wednesday, when the city’s offices were closed for Veterans Day.



“Those that were tested (Wednesday) had already been informed by the end of (the day) that they didn’t have it,” he said. “I was only tested this morning because I was out of town yesterday and wasn’t aware it had happened. I should know by evening (Thursday) whether or not I’m positive.”