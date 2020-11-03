Milford voters queue up early, share hopes for country

Voters queued up at Lulu Russ Elementary School in Milford at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. (Delaware State News/Noah Zucker)

MILFORD — When the polls opened Tuesday morning, the line to vote at Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford snaked out of the parking lot and on to Southeast Third Street.



The polls there didn’t open until 7, but Joan Spurio said she queued up at 6:10. She was the ninth person in line to vote.



“Once the doors opened, it wasn’t long,” she said of her wait time.



Ms. Spurio said disunity is the biggest problem facing the country.



“I think we need to be one nation,” she said, “not Democrats and Republicans.”



Jon Ohman, a safety consultant with the Delaware Department of Labor, was also voting at Lulu Ross. He agreed.



“We’ve got a very divided country right now,” Mr. Ohman said. “We need to get back together. We need to work hard to do it. Voting is the only way to do it.”



He voted for former Vice President Joe Biden in search of what he called “wholesale change.”



Rory Lewis voted next door at Mispillion Elementary School before rushing off to work. Like Mr. Ohman and Ms. Spurio, he was looking for change.



“I think America’s great,” Mr. Lewis said. “We can show more love for each other.”



“I ain’t saying who I’m voting for,” he said, “but he shows more empathy than the other guy.”



Mr. Lewis highlighted racial tension as a big problem for the nation.



“With economics, my money didn’t change,” he said. “But all the racial tension, with every race, I’ve got Black friends that are acting crazy, and I’ve got White friends that are acting crazy.”

A sign directs voters to the polling location at Milford High School. (Delaware State News/Noah Zucker)

Joseph Fuller, who was voting at Milford High School on the other side of town, was more focused on the economy as it related to the pandemic.



“I’d like to find a vaccine for the pandemic, so we can get people back to work and get the economy moving again,” he said.



Jo Ann Matthews, who works sterilizing medical equipment at Bayhealth, Sussex Campus, in Milford, was also voting at Milford High. She said she feels similarly.



“I worked the whole time during this COVID thing, and I didn’t see no more money in my pocket at all,” she said.



Ms. Matthews also put a premium on equality.



“We should treat everybody the same, no matter what your nation is, what your religion is,” she said.



“I voted for Joe Biden,” Ms. Matthews said. “He’s a good friend of the family.”



She said the former vice president went to school with her sister-in-law.



“It’s nice to have a friend like that we can count on,” she added. “I think he’s for us, even though Trump is for us, too.”



Milfordians who chose to vote in person rather than by mail said they did so for a number of reasons.



“I always use my own legs to do things instead of somebody else’s,” Mr. Ohman said.



Mr. Lewis said he voted in person out of habit.



“You don’t have to wait that long,” he said. “This is Delaware.”



Mr. Fuller said he had “heard a lot of things about mail-in ballots, and I’d prefer to do it in person anyway.”



Ms. Matthews said she came to the polls in hopes of seeing the candidates and other locals.



“It was a very long line this morning when I got here, so it’s nice to see everyone’s here voting,” she said.



She was not particularly worried about the possibility of large-scale protests or civil unrest.



“It’s no more than the protests we had in the early months of COVID,” she said. “Everybody has their right to free speech.”



Mr. Ohman, on the other hand, saw the possibility as a sign of the nation’s disunity.



“I hate it,” he said. “That’s the division we have to change.”



Before getting into his car, Mr. Lewis had some succinct advice for the nation.



“America, be safe,” he said.