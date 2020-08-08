Mills unseats incumbent mayor in Rehoboth election

REHOBOTH BEACH – Votes are in and the city of Rehoboth beach will have a new mayor.

Stan Mills outpolled the re-election bid of incumbent mayor Paul Kuhns, while Patrick Gossett and Jay Lagree were elected commissioners in the city’s municipal election held Saturday.

Mr. Kuhns has served as the Rehoboth Beach mayor since 2017, when he defeated Sam Cooper, who had held the mayor’s post since 1990.

Mr. Mills landed 876 votes to 587 for Mr. Kuhns.

For the two open commissioner seats, Mr. Lagree collected 882 votes and Patrick Gossett collected 824 to outpoll Rachel Macha (582) and Hugh Fuller (563 votes) for the two commissioner seats.

A total of 1,471 voters participated in the election, the bulk being 1,146 absentee voters.

The 2020 election winners will be sworn into office Friday, Sept. 18 at the regular commissioners meeting. All terms are three-years.