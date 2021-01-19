‘Morale is high’: Del. National Guard protects Capitol as inauguration nears

Soldiers with the Delaware Army National Guard provide security near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., last week. National Guard soldiers and airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the presidential inauguration. (Submitted photo/U.S. Army Pfc. Alyssa Lisenbe)

WASHINGTON — Joined by his Delaware National Guard comrades, Sgt. Kyler Saxon knows he’s on a critical mission.



He and about 450 DNG citizen soldiers and airmen are part of a 25,000-member force deployed to protect the U.S. Capitol and its nearby surroundings as the presidential inauguration approaches.



For Sgt. Saxon, a Dagsboro resident and member of the 160th Engineer Company, the posting “is a significant show of force. It’s saying, ‘Hey, you might not agree with what happened in the election, but that’s not cause to take part in violence.’ I feel like the security force as a whole is saying, ‘Hey, we’re stepping in, so knock it off.’”



Sgt. Saxon expects to remain in Washington until at least the end of the month.



“Even after the inauguration passes, the reality is that there will still be a need to be added security and support here,” he said Monday night.



The duty of the Guard is not just to protect those taking part in the inaugural festivities, said Sgt. Maj. Joseph Layton, a Newark resident who drives a UPS truck as a civilian.



“I think the soldiers feel that a big part of their mission is making citizens around the Capitol safe,” he said. “There are so many people who live in this area, and it’s a good feeling to know we can provide some sense of safety for them in this city.”



Coordination of all the troops coming from throughout the nation has been “amazing,” Sgt. Maj. Layton said. The Associated Press reported Monday that the number of National Guard members deployed is at least two-and-a-half times the number for previous inaugurations.

Airmen pet the 166th Airlift Wing Canine Therapy Team’s dog Friday. Chaplin Susannah Tulloch and her service dog were present at the departure to Washington to boost the morale of airmen. (Submitted photo/U.S. Air National Guard Airman First Class Brandan Hollis)

“Morale is high,” Sgt. Maj. Layton said. “This is an enormous undertaking, and I think our people know there’s high visibility in everything we do, which comes in a very small space with so many people involved.



“At this time, there’s a great sense of the importance of serving the country at a time of great need, and I think everyone is especially proud to be part of the National Guard at this moment.”



The AP said the bulk of the Guard members will be armed. And Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said units are going through repeated drills to practice when and how to use force and how to work quickly with law enforcement partners. Police officers would make any arrests.



He said Guard units are going through “constant mental repetitions of looking at the map and talking through scenarios with leaders, so they understand their task and purpose, they know their routes, they know where they’re friendly, adjacent units are, (and) they have the appropriate frequencies to communicate with their law enforcement partners.”



The goal, he said, is for America’s transfer of power to happen without incident.



“This is a national priority. We have to be successful as an institution,” said Mr. McCarthy. “We want to send the message to everyone in the United States and for the rest of the world that we can do this safely and peacefully.”



Chris Holzwarth, a first lieutenant from Claymont, said Friday that being a part of “history in the making” has been rewarding.



Between eight- and 12-hour shifts during 153rd Military Police Company operations, Lt. Holzwarth spends time “catching up on sleep” and checking in with his family via cellphone and FaceTime, he said.



On duty, he’s been detailed to monitor potential safety threats outside buildings near the Capitol area. He’s largely positioned within a mile or so of the Capitol building and had seen only a handful of people intermittently protesting. There are about 100 members of his company deployed, he said.



“I see some people taking photos and maybe a couple small protests here,” he said Monday. “Otherwise, it’s pretty quiet.”



The lack of activity makes Lt. Holzwarth’s first mission with the DNG no less significant, he said.



“There is a lot of responsibility that comes with this, and obviously, a lot of people are here to do the same thing, which is to guard buildings around the Capitol and throughout the D.C. area,” Lt. Holzwarth said.



DNG units taking part include:

• 166th Airlift Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Joint Incident Site Communications (Air Guard).

• Civil Support Team (Army and Air Guard).

• Religious Support Team (Army and Air Guard).

• 261st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (Army Guard).

• 72nd Troop Command (Army Guard).

• 160th Engineer Company (under 72nd Troop Command).

• 153rd Military Police Company.