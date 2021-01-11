More details about presidential inauguration announced

WASHINGTON — The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced “America United” will be the theme of next week’s inauguration.



The Jan. 20 ceremony “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild, so that we emerge as the indomitable force that a united America represents,” according to the committee. That day, President-elect Joe Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will formally take office.



Unlike past presidential swearing-ins, this event will not feature a large crowd, with the coronavirus limiting public gatherings. Instead, the committee will install a public art display consisting of about 191,500 flags on the National Mall. The “Field of Flags,” which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street, will contain flags from every state and territory, as well as 56 pillars of light.



Americans can sponsor a flag in exchange for a donation to the committee’s partners. More information is available at secure.actblue.com/donate/pic2021_fieldofflags?refcode=press&amount=25.



After being sworn in, the new president and vice president, along with their spouses, will visit Arlington National Cemetery, where they will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



They will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as their wives.



The committee announced last week the inauguration will include a military review, an escort to the White House and a virtual parade.



“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” PIC CEO Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University, said in a statement. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”