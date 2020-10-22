Murray criticizes Carney over transparency, regulations

Republican gubernatorial nominee Julianne Murray speaks in New Castle on Thursday afternoon. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

NEW CASTLE — Republican gubernatorial candidate Julianne Murray on Thursday questioned Gov. John Carney’s handling of public records requests, along with taking aim at regulation of prospective businesses along Delaware’s coast.

Ms. Murray criticized the governor’s supposed response to a Freedom of Information Act request regarding what was described in a news release as “the shutdown of the Delaware economy during the State of Emergency, sending COVID-19 patients to nursing homes, and decisions regarding the closing and reopening of schools.’

According to Ms. Murray, the governor’s office sent a package including press clippings and media inquiries instead of “all correspondence including emails, letters and electronic correspondence” related to the matters.

“Delawareans have a right to know how John Carney decided which businesses were essential and how COVID–19 patients were sent to nursing homes,” Ms. Murray said. “Clearly, Carney is unwilling to provide any transparency. He’s running out the election clock to avoid being held accountable.”

An attempt to reach a Carney campaign spokesperson for comment was not immediately successful.

According to the Murray campaign, Gov. Carney “has sought to limit FOIA requests due to the State of Emergency.”

Speaking at the New Castle Court House Museum in the afternoon, Ms. Murray also said that due a “bogdown of regulations” has hampered the ability of the Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act to grow the economy.

According to Ms. Murray, “impractical” Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control regulations have thwarted the desire of companies and industries to locate operations in the Delaware Coastal Zone.

Said Delaware Republican Party Chair Jane Brady, “No business is willing to invest their money and build, given the terms included in the regulations.

“These sites are wasting away, with horrible environmental conditions that have been ignored by the Carney administration. The state is not well served when the opportunity to remediate these sites and bring good paying jobs to Delaware is wasted as well.”