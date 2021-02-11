New Family Court in Sussex takes another step, as Georgetown OKs abandonment of roads

Georgetown Town Council on Wednesday approved abandonment of sections of two town roadways — Front Street and Strawberry Alley — at the state’s request to accommodate plans for the new Sussex County Family Court. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

GEORGETOWN — Some roadblocks were cleared in the state’s plans for a new Sussex County Family Court on Wednesday, as Town Council formally approved abandonment of two streets encompassed in the project.



After a request by the state, Town Council voted unanimously to abandon Front Street, from East Market to East Pine streets, and Strawberry Alley, from South Race Street nearly 255 feet toward Academy Street.



Prior to council’s vote, Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick said there was “some confusion” surrounding the name of Front Street.



“That’s what the applicant supplied to us,” Mr. Dvornick said. “(But) our research found that, at one point, it was actually called East Alley, and research back to the Sanborn (fire) maps of the 1880s show it as being North Alley.”



Councilman Penuel Barrett’s motion to move for street abandonment was seconded by Councilman Steve Hartstein.



The town received no formal public comment on the matter at its Jan. 27 public hearing or during the following 14-day open period for remarks.



The new two-story Sussex Family Court facility will occupy the southeast corner of Race and Market streets, across Race Street from the current Sussex County Courthouse. Parking is also included in the plans, which will consume nine property parcels.



The building, which carries an estimated $90 million price tag, will replace the current Family Court complex on The Circle. Construction, scheduled to begin sometime in 2021, is projected to take about two years.



In Gov. John Carney’s proposed capital budget, $50 million is earmarked for two new Family Court facilities, one in Sussex and another in Kent County.



Built in 1988, the current Family Court on The Circle has been labeled unsafe, cramped and outdated by Delaware’s Administrative Office of the Courts.