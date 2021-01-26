‘Our state is resilient’: Gov. Carney delivers State of the State address

DOVER — Gov. John Carney’s State of the State Address Tuesday avoided making many bold proclamations, focusing on the challenges Delaware has seen over the past year and what it must do to recover from the pandemic and build back stronger.

Delivered virtually due to coronavirus restrictions, the speech touched on the devastation wrought by COVID-19 while offering an uplifting look at how Delawareans have responded, and highlighting a few unrelated gubernatorial priorities.

Almost never deviating from his prepared remarks, Gov. Carney spoke for about 20 minutes from the Senate chamber. The speech was broadcast on the governor’s social media platforms and his official state website, as it usually is.

“Over the course of this pandemic, and especially over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve all wrestled with existential questions for the state of the state, here in Delaware, and of course across the country,” he said. “What is the role of the state? What happens when life and liberty are in conflict? What does it mean when those charged with safeguarding our nation’s democracy threaten it?

“The past year brought us a once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis, civil unrest and racial tensions. A contentious — but free and fair — election. And a violent attempt to overturn that election. It’s understandable then, to feel concerned about the state of our state. Or that the state of our state is tenuous, weak or even on the decline.

“But I am here today to offer a clear counter message. Over the past year Delawareans have worked hard, kept our focus, strengthened our resolve and looked out for one another.

“As a result of the good work of so many, I stand here confidently, proudly and gratefully to tell you that the state of our state is resilient. It’s determined. It’s strong. And it’s getting stronger.”

The address largely shied away from anything controversial, fitting with the governor’s professed desire to recognize the way people have come together and battled back during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The governor urged lawmakers to make mail-in voting permanent, to provide funding for clean water initiatives, to tackle racial inequities, to support small businesses and to provide extra funding for needy students.