Polce to step down from Dover City Council

DOVER – It is believed that Tanner Polce made a piece of city of Dover history when he was elected to be a councilman for the 1st District in May 2017, becoming the city’s youngest representative ever at 26 years old.

Councilman Polce surprised his colleagues at Dover City Council’s virtual meeting on Monday night, informing them that he would be resigning from his position as city councilman on July 1 as he and wife are preparing to move and also hope to expand their family.

“After numerous conversations I’ve had with my wife I’ve determined that stepping away from my role as city councilman for the 1st District was in our best interests at this time,” said Councilman Polce, who won the council seat that was previously held by James L. Hutchison Sr. “We will be relocating out of the city of Dover with hopes of expanding our family in the very near future.

“This is a true honor to serve with each and every one of you over the past three-plus years and it’s been an even greater privilege to serve my local community. I plan to serve on council throughout this year’s annual budget process, but I will be resigning effective July 1, 2020.”

Mr. Polce broke into politics by working as a legislative aide for the Senate Democrats. He is currently the policy director for Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and has been instrumental in numerous healthcare and education policy matters. He also holds an adjunct faculty role at Wesley College, teaching in both their political science and business departments as part of the Continuing Education Program for Air Force personnel.

“I just want to thank you very much,” Councilman Ralph Taylor said to Mr. Polce, upon hearing the news he was resigning. “The lessons you’ve taught me over a short period of time have been invaluable and I’m grateful for all the insights and tips that you’ve given me. I wish you and your wife the absolute best and I hope you and your wife have a whole quiver full of kids – do it all and just enjoy yourselves.”

Councilman Fred Neil said the city council will miss his knowledge in several key areas.

“We hope that Tanner will keep in touch,” he said. “You’ve been a great member of this council and you’ve brought us a great deal of depth that have come from the state. Your understanding of the issues and keeping us up on our technology has been a great strength of yours, so please stay in touch.”

Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. was one of several who endorsed Mr. Polce when he decided to run for council.

“I just wanted to wish Councilman Polce nothing but success in his future endeavors,” said Sudler. “It’s been a pleasure and I wish you the best.”

In his spare time, Mr. Polce is an avid golfer. He said he also enjoys spending time with family and being active within his community.

He said he will miss his role as a Dover city councilman but is looking forward to what the future will hold.

“Thank you for all the understanding as the decision was not made in haste and was very thought through with great deliberation,” Councilman Polce said.