Police accountability subcommittees to meet

DOVER — The four subcommittees of a legislative task force focused on police accountability will meet in the coming weeks.



The sessions, set to take place remotely, follow the initial Aug. 6 gathering of the full group. All meetings of the task force and its subgroups will be livestreamed on the General Assembly’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3hVCzEI.



Members of the public who wish to make comments during a subcommittee meeting must register in advance using the links provided below. Public comments also may be sent to LEOTaskForce@delaware.gov.



The task force was created in June by lawmakers in response to outrage over the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Like the rest of the nation, Delaware has seen some protests since.



The Transparency and Accountability Subcommittee will convene first, meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9. That body is chaired by James Ligouri with the Criminal Justice Council, with Vice Chair Raymond Armstrong from the Office of Defense Services. Members of the public can register to join the remote meeting at bit.ly/2YZZQht.



The Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee will meet Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m. It is chaired by Michelle Taylor from the United Way of Delaware, with Sherri Tull, president of the Delaware chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, as vice chair. To register, go to bit.ly/350YU02.



The Use of Force Subcommittee will gather Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. State Attorney General Kathy Jennings chairs the group, with Colonial School District Constable Carl Bond as vice chair. Register at bit.ly/2GnEoMZ.



Finally, the Workforce Development Subcommittee will hold its first session from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22. The group is chaired by Sherese Brewington-Carr from the Delaware Department of Labor. The Rev. Frank Burton, a retired FBI agent, is the vice chair. Go to bit.ly/2YZljXK to register.



Rep. Franklin Cooke, a New Castle Democrat chairing the task force, will hold a public listening session Sept. 30 to offer an additional forum for citizens and community organizations to engage with the group. More information about this session will be made available as it is finalized, per the General Assembly.