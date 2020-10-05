Poll says Biden, Carney, congressional delegation set to coast to victory here

DOVER — Unsurprisingly, Joe Biden and a slate of Democrats running for statewide offices in Delaware hold commanding leads ahead of Nov. 3’s election.

A poll conducted late last month and released Monday by the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication has 54% of likely voters in the First State backing former Vice President Biden, the Democratic nominee and longtime senator from Delaware. Just 33% said they support President Donald Trump.

Democrats have won the state’s three electoral votes for president in the last seven elections, with President Trump garnering 42% in 2016.

“The poll results confirm that Biden is the heavy favorite to win his home state’s electoral votes,” Paul Brewer, a UD professor and the research director of the center, said in a statement. “Biden’s margin in Delaware is also consistent with a 7 to 8 point national lead for him.”

Mr. Biden leads the president by a more than two-to-one margin among women and residents of New Castle County, which holds a majority of the state’s population. President Trump has small leads in Kent and Sussex counties, which went for him four years ago.

Democratic incumbents also hold commanding advantages over the Republican nominees for governor, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gov. John Carney is heavily favored to earn a second term against Julianne Murray, whose campaign is based largely on anger over COVID restrictions. Per the survey, 55% of likely voters back Gov. Carney, with 26% preferring Ms. Murray.

Sen. Chris Coons leads far-right candidate Lauren Witzke 57% to 27%, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is up 51% to 29% over Lee Murphy.

All three incumbents hold huge leads among women and in New Castle.

“The big overall leads for Carney, Coons, and Blunt Rochester reinforce the First State’s status as a solidly blue state,” Dr. Brewer said. “Democrats have dominated recent statewide elections in Delaware. So far, none of this year’s Republican candidates shows signs of breaking that pattern.”

Delaware has not elected a Republican governor since 1988, and its congressional delegation has been entirely Democratic for the past decade.

The study involved phone interviews with 976 Delawareans, including 847 likely voters, from Sept. 21 to 27. The results are weighted, with an overall margin of error of 4%.