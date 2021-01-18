Presidential Inaugural Committee prioritizes diversity

WASHINGTON — The Presidential Inaugural Committee has put together three events Tuesday night highlighting the nation’s diversity.



“In the spirit of ‘America United,’ the committee is excited to add three events to the official inaugural activities schedule that will showcase one of our greatest strengths as a nation: our diversity,” said Tony Allen, CEO of the PIC and president of Delaware State University.



“This programming will honor acts of resilience, heroism and commitment to unity from the Black, Latino and (Asian American/Pacific Islander) communities as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history,” he said.



All three events can be streamed at bideninaugural.org/watch or on the PIC’s Facebook or Twitter pages.



The first of the three events, the “AAPI Inaugural Ball: Breaking Barriers,” will be from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.



“The PIC will join an Inaugural Ball celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and the multitude of contributions they make to our nation,” a press release from the PIC said.



“The event will feature remarks from AAPI organizers, political leaders, celebrities and musical, comedy and cultural performances,” it said.



Some confirmed participants include Neera Tanden, the director-designate of the Office of Management and Budget, former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan and comedians Kal Penn and John Cho.



The next event, “We Are One,” will go from 8-9:30 p.m.



“The PIC will host an evening celebration to honor and celebrate all within the Black Community and African Diaspora, featuring powerful speakers, inspiring stories, and entertaining performances,” the press release said.



This event will be hosted by entertainment reporter Terrence J and will feature appearances from Stacey Abrams and Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., as well as a marching band competition with Florida A&M University, South Carolina State University and Tennessee State University.



The final event of the night, “Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience and Promise,” will be held from 9:30-10:30 p.m.



“In partnership with the Hispanic Federation and over 50 co-host organizations, the PIC will join an Inaugural tribute to tell the story of Latinos’ contributions to our nation,” the press release said.



The event will be hosted by actress Eva Longoria and will feature appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” as well as actor John Leguizamo and a number of musical performances.