Rehoboth City Hall to open to public for appointments only

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth City Hall will be open for appointment only beginning Monday, June 15.

Appointments can be made by calling 227-4641. Appointments can also be made by email. For a list of office contact information, visit www.cityofrehoboth.com/government/departments.

The appointment-only access to City Hall is part of the city’s phased reopening. In addition, commissioners meetings as well as other board and committee meetings are continuing to be held virtually. In-person meetings at City Hall are still pending for a future date. For information related to public meetings including agendas, minutes, and livestream videos, please visit cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/Portal/.

City staff has implemented a number of precautions to ensure public safety. They include: Requiring all city staff to wear masks; requiring all visitors are required to wear masks, which will be available to the public if needed; asking visitors to remain six feet apart while in City Hall; limiting building capacity; installing hand sanitizing stations.

Business hours at City Hall are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to making an appointment, City Hall services and employees can be accessed by phone, email, and online. Residents are encouraged to use the Citizen Self-Service Portal for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by US mail and the drop box located outside City Hall.

For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.