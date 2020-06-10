Rep. Blunt Rochester announces virtual meeting

DOVER — U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. will hold a virtual office hours session Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees can get help with federal government programs, including those affected by the COVID crisis.

Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute increments available on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, visit bit.ly/3ffpdBN

For regular assistance, call the Wilmington office at 830-2330. For coronavirus information and assistance, go to bluntrochester.house.gov/coronavirus.