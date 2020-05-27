Senate Republicans seeking input on COVID-19 crisis

DOVER — The Senate Republican caucus has started a new website for Delawareans to share their thoughts on the virus and the response to it. Interested individuals can go to MyShutdownStory.com to submit videos detailing their feelings on COVID-10.

“The coronavirus has affected us all in many ways. We know that people have strong emotions and opinions about the virus and the government’s reaction to it. And we know that many people out there feel as though their voice isn’t being heard,” the caucus said on Facebook.

“We’d like to change that. So today we’re launching MyShutdownStory.com. Our goal is to give everyone in Delaware a chance to tell their story — whether you’ve suffered a personal loss of a family member or a business, or whether perhaps you’ve seen great heroes in the community rising up to make a positive difference. Whatever your story, we want to hear it.”