Several more changes in the governor’s cabinet

DOVER — Shakeups in Gov. John Carney’s cabinet continued this week, with the governor’s office announcing several changes, including at the top of the Office of Management and Budget.

OMB chief Mike Jackson, who had been rumored for months to be on his way out, will join Delaware Technical Community College later this month. His replacement will be Labor Secretary Cerron Cade.

Mr. Cade, in turn, will be succeeded by Deputy Labor Secretary Karryl Hubbard.

At the same time, Human Resources Secretary Saundra Ross Johnson has been nominated as director of statewide equity initiatives, a newly created position that “will work across executive branch agencies and serve as a senior advisor to Governor Carney on issues of equity, diversity and inclusion,” per the governor’s office.

Deputy OMB Director Amy Bonner will take over the Department of Human Resources.

Additionally, Jason Clarke, the acting boss of the Department of Technology and Information, will assume the position full time.

“This is a talented group of Delaware public servants who are committed to strengthening our state for all Delaware families,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “I’ve been privileged to serve alongside all of them these last four years.

“Going forward, we will continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19 and focus on the issues that matter to every Delaware family – good jobs, world-class schools, and great communities. I’m proud to send these nominations to the Delaware Senate for consideration.”

They join the four heads of cabinet-level agencies, of which there are 16, who have already departed this year.

Gov. Carney won another four years as the state’s chief executive this week, and while it’s not unusual for shakeups to occur at the end of a term, the sheer number of departures has raised some eyebrows around the state.

Just seven of the governor’s original choices now remain at their agencies, and it’s possible at least one or two of them could leave in 2021.

Several of the individuals named by Gov. Carney to new positions have been closely involved with the state’s response to the pandemic, particularly Mr. Cade and Ms. Hubbard.

Cerron Cade

Mr. Cade, the secretary of labor since 2018, previously was the first director of the Division of Small Business.

Ms. Ross Johnson was named the initial secretary of the new Human Resources Department in 2017. She is a former director of the Delaware State Housing Authority.

Ms. Bonner previously held the post of deputy director in the Division of Human Resources Management.

Mr. Clarke, the acting chief information officer since September, has helped expand broadband internet services in rural Kent and Sussex counties and is leading a transition to digital government services.

The nominations must still be approved by the Senate, which is expected to vote on them in January.