UPDATED: Slate of celebrities announced for prime-time inauguration special

WASHINGTON — Members of the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced Monday afternoon that country star Garth Brooks would perform as part of the inauguration ceremony.

“I may be the only Republican at this place, but we need to be reaching out, loving each other,” the Oklahoma native said. “I want the divided times to be behind us.”

Mr. Brooks sees the performance as an opportunity to promote a sense of togetherness.

“This is not a political statement,” he said. “This is a statement of unity.”

Mr. Brooks said Dr. Jill Biden, the president-elect’s wife, called to ask him to play at the ceremony.

He accepted last night, he said, because he views performances like these as his way of serving the nation.

“This is kind of how I get to serve the country,” he said. “Our father served as a United States Marine. I have brothers that served in the Air Force and in the Army. This is my chance to get to serve.”

This will not be Mr. Brooks’ first time playing at an inauguration ceremony. In 2008, he helped welcome former President Barack Obama to Washington D.C.

“I was lucky enough to be asked to play the 2016 inauguration as well,” he said. “I couldn’t fulfill that one because we already had dates in Cincinnati.”

It also won’t be Mr. Brooks’ first time playing for a president.

“I’ve played for every president there is since Carter, with the exception of Reagan, so I’ve gotten to sit and have an audience with these people, including President Trump,” he said.

Although Mr. Brooks is not yet sure what he will play for the inauguration crowd, he said his song choices will definitely exude a sense of patriotism.

Even more people of note will be features in the PIC’s Wednesday night “Celebrating America” prime-time special.



The program, to be hosted by Tom Hanks, will feature comments from President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as well as appearances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen and John Legend.



The show also will include appearances by essential workers and other Americans who have aided others during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 90-minute program will be available on most major television networks and streaming on sites like Facebook and YouTube, starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.



A press release about the program said it will “celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united” and “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”



Several high-profile musicians will be performing at the event from various locations across the country.



Lin-Manuel Miranda, the New York City-based playwright who wrote and performed in the critically acclaimed “Hamilton,” will be joined by the likes of the Foo Fighters and Jon Bon Jovi, as well as pop stars like Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato.



Several other celebrities will be featured in the program, including the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the first female MLB manager, Kim Ng.



Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, will also be featured, in addition to labor leader Dolores Huerta and actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.



Perhaps most importantly, the PIC also will be using the special to recognize everyday Americans who have stepped up during the pandemic, like Maryland’s 8-year-old Cavanaugh Bell, who sent care packages full of essential supplies to the elderly living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.



The PIC will honor another 8-year-old, Morgan Marsh-McGlone of Wisconsin, who started a virtual lemonade stand, raising over $50,000 for families struggling with food insecurity.



The program will also feature Sandra Lindsay, the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial, as well as Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play and score on a Power Five college football team, and Anthony Gaskin, a UPS driver from Virginia whose community has celebrated him for his hard work and dedication through the pandemic.