Small post-election event set for Thursday in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The Circle in the heart of Georgetown will be closed to traffic for several hours Thursday for events symbolic of Sussex County’s post-election tradition.



Delaware’s Department of Transportation announced last week that The Circle will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for the reading of returns and burying the hatchet.



This event was announced in early October by local and state elected officials – including Georgetown Mayor Bill West, state Rep. Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown, and state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown — as an alternative to the canceled Sussex County Return Day.



At noon Thursday, returns from today’s general election will be read by Sussex County Sheriff Robert Lee. The burying of the hatchet — featuring chairpersons of Sussex County’s Democratic, Republican, Independent and Libertarian parties — will immediately follow on a stage in front of the Sussex County Administrative Building.



This event is not associated with the Sussex County Return Day Committee, which orchestrates the even-year celebration of the county’s unique post-election tradition, dating back more than 200 years.

Ruth Briggs King

Rep. Briggs King said the event is intended to be low-key; there won’t be any food trucks, music or ox roast — nothing other than the reading of returns and hatchet burial.



“They didn’t send out invitations to all elected people to come,” said Rep. Briggs King. “I think a lot of the local elected folks will be there and milling around. But they just wanted to try and keep it small.”



DelDOT’s detour routes

Thursday’s event will require the following detours:

• U.S. 9 eastbound: South Front Street to West Pine Street onto South King Street to East Market Street.

• U.S. 9 westbound: North Race Street onto East Laurel Street to North Front Street to West Market Street.



Detour signage will be posted for motorists.