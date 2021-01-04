Some details about Jan. 20 inaugural ceremony announced

WASHINGTON — The Presidential Inaugural Committee has announced additional details about Jan. 20’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The ceremony will feature a military review, an escort to the White House and a virtual parade.

The committee, a nonprofit group that is separate from the presidential transition team, includes Delaware State University President Tony Allen, who is serving in a personal capacity.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with Americans across the country to showcase President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ steadfast commitment to a diverse, inclusive, and unified nation. There are many grand traditions to the inaugural and we plan to honor them by highlighting more of our nation’s people than ever before while keeping everyone safe,” Dr. Allen said in a statement.

Tony Allen

Following the official swearing-in ceremony by the U.S. Capitol, the president- and vice president-elect will take part in a pass in review on the with members of the military. Pass in reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power, during which the President-elect, hosted by the commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, will review the readiness of military troops.

The president-elect will then be escorted from 15th Street to the White House.

Every branch of the military will be represented in both the pass in review and the escort. Participants will be socially distanced, with strict health and safety protocols in place.

A virtual parade to “celebrate America’s heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era” will follow, according to the committee. Participants, among them musical acts, poets and dancers “paying homage to America’s heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic,” will be announced in the coming weeks.

The committee will also take part in a day of service on Jan. 18 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and urges Americans across the country to volunteer in their communities.

Partnering with community leaders and organizations both big and small, the committee will arrange events around the nation that can unite Americans and offer COVID relief.

Sign up to volunteer at bideninaugural.org/day-of-service.

More information will be shared soon, and service events will be posted on the Biden inaugural website in the coming days. Local, state and national organizations interested in hosting an event or supportive service efforts can email serve@bideninaugural.org to learn more.

The committee said partners are strongly encouraged to hold virtual events, but some events may include limited in-person aspects with proper guidelines.

“When Dr. King accepted the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, he underscored our collective responsibility to strive towards the ‘oughtness’ that confronts us as it does today,” Dr. Allen said in a statement.

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are empathetic leaders who know the crisis millions of American families are facing. And like Dr. King, they know that we must have a shared commitment — in word and in deed — to bring the nation together in service to others.”