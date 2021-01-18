Sussex board of adjustment nomination reveals affiliation question

GEORGETOWN — A Laurel-area farmer has been tabbed to fill a Sussex County Board of Adjustment vacancy — a nomination that questioned the political party composition of the board.



At County Council’s Jan. 12 meeting, Councilman John Rieley nominated John “Travis” Hastings to fill the vacancy created with the recent gubernatorial appointment of Ellen Magee as Sussex County register of wills.



“Travis is a farmer over in the Laurel area. He’s a busy man,” said Councilman Rieley, who represents the 5th District, which includes Laurel. “With conversations with him, I have emphasized that he can expect 24 meetings a year, two Mondays a month. He was understanding of that and willing to take on that challenge.”



Mr. Hastings, a registered Democrat, is scheduled to attend County Council’s Jan. 26 meeting for the standard public interview. Council members can also ask questions of Mr. Hastings.



Appointed register of wills by Gov. John Carney in early January, Ms. Magee replaces Cynthia “Cindi” Green, who won election last November to represent District 2 on County Council.



Political party makeup of Sussex County’s Board of Adjustment — a quasi-judicial body appointed by the Sussex County Council to hear requests for variances or special-use exceptions to County Code — has now come under question.



Under Delaware Code, one political party cannot have more than three members simultaneously on the five-member board.



In virtual public commentary during the Jan. 5 council meeting, Georgetown-area resident Paul Reiger brought to County Council’s attention the party affiliation breakdown of the BOA, saying there were three Republicans on the board, and thus the appointee to replace Ms. Magee should not be a Republican.



However, at that time, the county’s belief was that the political breakdown of the four members was two Republican, one Democrat and two independent/unaffiliated, with Ms. Magee one of the unaffiliated, said Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson.



“We were like, ‘Well, we’re pretty sure we have two Republicans and a Democrat and an independent,’” said Councilman Rieley. “Come to find out the one that was registered as independent had inadvertently reregistered as a Republican when he renewed his license. Our information was wrong.”



A check by Councilwoman Green confirmed that the political party composition was three Republicans and one Democrat.



“Paul called in, which gave me the ‘We need to double-check this,’” said Councilwoman Green, adding that one of the members of the board had “changed their party affiliation but did not tell the county. So the county had it on record when that person was nominated and confirmed, they were a no-party. But then, for whatever reason, they changed their party affiliation.



“I just double-checked. I called the Department of Elections, … and sure enough, that person changed,” said Councilwoman Green. “It was an honest mistake. We’ve got it all cleared.”



The board member in question was not identified.



For assurance, Sussex County confirmed Mr. Hastings’ political affiliation.



“Because there has been such attention paid to the party affiliation, we called the Board of Elections to make sure we had the accurate information. And we did,” said Mr. Lawson. “He is a registered Democrat.”



BOA appointments are for three years.



Current BOA members are Dr. Kevin Carson (District 1), E. Brent Workman (District 2), Jeffrey Chorman (District 3) and John Williamson (District 4).



Prior to nominating Mr. Hastings, Councilman Rieley offered some kudos.



“Paul Reiger — I just want to thank him for pointing out that we had information that was evidentially incorrect as far (as) the party breakdown of the members of the Board of Adjustment,” said Councilman Rieley. “And hat tip to Cindi Green for due diligence and making sure that we were doing what was right. That is the value of public input right there. Paul, I just want to … thank you for bringing it into focus for us and bringing our attention to it.”



If Mr. Hastings is approved by County Council, the political party composition of the Board of Adjustment will be three Republicans and two Democrats, which will pacify state code.