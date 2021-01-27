Sussex Co. Council names fifth BOA member

GEORGETOWN — It’s official: Laurel-area farmer John Travis Hastings is onboard as a member of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.



At its Tuesday meeting, County Council voted 5-0 to approve Councilman John Rieley’s nomination of Mr. Hastings to fill the District 5 vacancy created with Gov. John Carney’s appointment of Ellen Magee to the office of Sussex County register of wills.



Ms. Magee filled the vacancy when then-Register of Wills Cindy Green won election in November and joined County Council as its District 2 representative this month.



Council’s approval of Mr. Hastings followed a public interview — as required by Delaware Code — administered by Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson. It was conducted electronically due to Mr. Hastings having some COVID-19 concerns.



His background is farming and agriculture.



“I’ve been a full-time farmer since my graduation in 2000 from the University of Delaware,” said Mr. Hastings, who is married with three children, spanning ages 6 to 16. “As a farmer, I just feel … my stance is to protect the rights of farmers and protect the ability to make a living from farming.”



Councilman Rieley said Mr. Hastings is an appropriate fit.



“I feel comfortable and confident that you’ll be a good addition to the board,” he said. “My goal was to find somebody that understood property rights and was willing to come from that perspective, valuing the property rights but also understanding that there is zoning law, and we need to respect that.”



Mr. Hastings said he has a basic knowledge of planning and zoning laws. “That is something that (I) will definitely need more experience on,” he said. “My experience is strictly dealing with farm-related issues and land/property rights.”



Mr. Hastings currently serves on several boards, including the Laurel Grain Co., and as a director with MidAtlantic Farm Credit. He said he has no conflicts of interest and will be able to attend BOA sessions, held twice a month.



“First of all, Travis, thank you for your willingness to serve,” said Councilman Rieley. “I will point out that, during meetings, their attorney (is) available — just as we have (County Solicitor Everett) Moore here available to assist us with some of the legal aspects of our position — but you’ll have that available, as well. There will be some orientation, helping you to get up to speed. So have no worries there.”



Mr. Hastings’ term will expire in June 2022.



He is a registered Democrat. That gives the BOA a political composition of three Republicans and two Democrats, meeting Delaware Code that restricts one political party from having more than three members on the five-member board.



The BOA is a quasi-judicial body appointed by the Sussex County Council. It hears requests for variances or special-use exceptions to County Code.



The other BOA members are Dr. Kevin Carson (District 1), E. Brent Workman (District 2), Jeffrey Chorman (District 3) and John Williamson (District 4).