Third night of Democratic National Convention gets underway

Democrats began the third day of their convention Wednesday excited about the future, ready to take on President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

After delegates officially nominated Joe Biden on the day before, Wednesday was set to consist of speeches from party royalty, with a few musical performances to boot. Closing out the night are vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, a senator from California, and former President Barack Obama.

Initial speakers included several younger Democrats, among them a survivor of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot and nearly killed in 2011, also addressed viewers.

“We can protect our families, our future. We can vote,” Ms. Giffords said. “We can be on the right side of history. We must elect Joe Biden. He was there for me; he’ll be there for you, too. Join us in this fight

All three members of the state’s congressional delegation spoke at least briefly on Tuesday, a night capped off with Mr. Biden’s wife, Jill, delivering her speech from Brandywine High School, where she once taught. Sen. Tom Carper and Gov. John Carney had the honor of casting the state’s votes for Mr. Biden to be the party nominee, doing so remotely from the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station in Wilmington.

No Delawareans were in the spotlight Wednesday — aside from the nominee himself, of course.

The third day of the Democratic National Convention was tagged with the theme “A More Perfect Union,” with speakers set to tout Mr. Biden’s record and urge voters to reject the Republican Party orthodoxy.

The convention released a few paragraphs from Sen. Harris and Mr. Obama’s speeches in which they called on Americans to stand up and fight for the future of the nation.

“We are not going back to where we were before Donald Trump’s economy and mishandling of the pandemic — for too many Americans, that wasn’t good enough,” Sen. Harris, who is set to speak around 10, said. “As president, Joe Biden will lead us to a better America we know is possible. As he leads us out of Trump’s chaos and crises, he will help America build back better.”

Because of COVID, plans for a large gathering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had to be scrapped, and speakers have delivered their addresses remotely, for the most part. Sen. Harris will talk from the Chase Center on the Riverfront, the same place Mr. Biden will take the microphone Thursday, with only media and some convention and campaign staffers present.

According to CNN, Mr. Obama will deliver his remarks from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.