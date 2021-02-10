Thursday marks Delaware 211 Day, as helpline reports huge numbers in 2020

Staff member Denise Royster stands next to a Delaware 211 community outreach table. Thursday marks Delaware 211 Day, commemorating the significance of the service that helps Delawareans connect to the programs they seek. (Submitted photo/Delaware 211)

WILMINGTON — After a withering 11 months due to individual struggles associated with COVID-19, the Delaware 211 program has never been so worthy of honor.



Thursday is officially Delaware 211 Day, as proclaimed by Gov. John Carney, bringing recognition to the hotline that provides guidance and resources for Delawareans in crisis mode.



The arrival of the pandemic last year sparked a deluge of more than 55,000 calls to 211 from March 15-Dec. 15, an 84% increase from 2019, according to the United Way of Delaware, which oversees the program in partnership with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.



Of the callers, many contacted Delaware 211 for the first time “because they’re facing challenges they may have never faced before,” UWD Vice President of Financial Empowerment Donna Snyder White said.



The program has been in place since 2013 but never utilized more than now, UWD said.



“More Delaware residents are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before,” Ms. White said.



“For about 40% of our callers, it was the first time that they have ever needed help. They were glad that 211 was there to answer the call and provide access to assistance.



“That’s why Delaware 211 exists. When someone calls 211, they aren’t just patched through to agencies. They connect with an experienced professional who listens and guides the caller to the help they need. Our specialists are trained to identify and address the root causes of a client’s problem and to connect them with a wide range of resources that can address their needs.”



Describing Delaware 211 as a “trusted source for information in the community,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said helpline has been an “invaluable partner to the state’s overall efforts to battle the pandemic and support Delawareans in need.”



Also, Ms. Magarik said, “Early on, when our (COVID-19) call center lines were overwhelmed, Delaware 211 stepped up to become a valuable additional resource to answer COVID-related and social services questions from the public and connect them with critical services.



“Later, Delaware 211’s role as an informational source grew when the Division of Public Health’s call center shifted its focus to providing COVID-testing results. And now, we are in discussions about how Delaware 211 can support community members with information on how to get vaccinated.”



To meet the challenge of assisting an ever-increasing number of Delawareans in need, UWD added staff and expanded availability to the free service to seven days a week.



“(The) team is trained to listen and assess other needs that may come with the present crisis,” Ms. White said. “If you’re struggling in one area, that may lead to struggles elsewhere, as well, and we want to build out the foundation the other way, as well.”



For example, the Help Me Grow program has benefited from a long connection between Delaware 211 and DPH’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau.



DPH Family Health Systems Section Chief Leah Woodall described Help Me Grow, as “a coordinated system of services statewide to ensure families have the appropriate resources to identify health and social support services to support a child’s development gaps early in life.”



With a call to 211, families in need can be put in touch with Help Me Grow specialists to begin the process of connecting Delawareans with resources and services.



Overall, callers sought referrals for assistance regarding a wide range of critical needs, such as:

• Medical, including COVID-19-related — 15,600 calls, an increase of 1,178% over the same period in 2019.

• Financial assistance — 11,400 calls, an 83% increase.

• Basic needs, including food and shelter — 3,600 calls, a 57% increase.



Some calls received did not fit into a specific category, according to UWD.



To connect with a resource specialist on the phone, dial 211 or (800) 560-3372. Or individuals can text a ZIP code to 898-211.



Online chat is available at delaware211.org, which also provides information on services available. The program is free, multilingual and confidential. Delaware 211 is part of a national network of 211 services.



For further information, visit delaware211.org, follow the program on Facebook (@delaware211) and Twitter (@211delaware) or call 573-3717.