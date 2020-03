CAMDEN-WYOMING — Tracy Torres was elected as Camden’s new mayor Saturday, while Daniel Woodall and Michael Schock earned town council seats.

Tracy Torres

Ms. Torres received 181 votes, edging Larry Dougherty Sr., who had 167 votes.

Mr. Woodall and Mr. Schock had 189 and 174 votes, respectively. Mark Girty received 115 votes.

In Wyoming, Kyle Dixon and Tracy Johovic earned council seats with 86 and 80 votes, respectively. Seth Greenberg got 66 votes.

Steve Bilbrough ran unopposed as Wyoming mayor.