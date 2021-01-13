Unemployment benefit, alcohol-service bills released from committee

DOVER — A House panel Wednesday approved with a minimum of fuss legislation aimed at preventing Delawareans from having to pay taxes on unemployment benefits and fixing the rates paid by employers, as well as a bill extending provisions regarding alcohol takeout.

The bills were released by the House Administration Committee and figure to be voted on by the full chamber soon.

Wednesday marks the second day of the 151st General Assembly, which is being held entirely virtually at least through the end of January.

House Bill 65 would exempt unemployment benefits paid in 2020 from Delaware state income tax, saving residents a combined $21 million. More than 100,000 Delawareans have filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic in March.

The proposal also sets the 2021 new employer assessment rate, average industry assessment rate and average construction industry assessment rate at the same level as 2020 to avoid forcing businesses and nonprofits to pay more as a result of the increase in jobless claims. Holding the tax rate at 1.8% will save new employers up to $264 per employee in 2021, while keeping the new construction employer tax rate at 2.3% will save up to $165 per worker in 2021, according to the Division of Unemployment Insurance.

“Thousands of hard-working Delawareans have lost their jobs during the past year through no fault of their own. We owe it to those impacted by the pandemic to take whatever action we can to ease their burden,” main sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, said in a statement. “Exempting the unemployment benefits that have been a lifeline to so many families will mean that they aren’t blindsided when they file their state taxes this year, and we’re also taking steps to protect businesses so they aren’t penalized with higher taxes during the pandemic.”

House Bill 1 would continue allowing restaurants and similar businesses to provide alcohol for takeout, curbside or drive-through service and would enable them to keep offering expanded outdoor seating. The current authorization, approved in 2020, is set to expire at the end of March. The bill would continue it for another year.

Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association, spoke strongly in favor of the bill, saying the industry has lost $1 billion in annual revenue.

While there’s a long path back to normalcy and stability, she said, “this is a start.”