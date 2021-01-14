Update provided on Milford’s potential purchase of the Rookery

At Wednesday night’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, City Manager Mark Whitfield provided an update on the city’s inquiry into buying the Rookery North golf course.

“I’ve heard murmurings of stuff happening with the Rookery,” said Anne Villalobos, the chairwoman of the board. “Is there something going on with that?”

The question followed a discussion about the state of Milford’s disc golf course at Silicato Park, which the board voted to remove given its poor condition.

“We have given the Rookery what we call a letter of intent,” Mr. Whitfield said. “There’s a number of things we’re looking at.”

Although he said, “there’s more to come” on the topic, he expects city council “to have a decision before the end of February,” on whether they will buy the property.

He said the main purpose of buying the site would be to use it for water.

“We do need a water source in the southeast part of the city,” Mr. Whitfield said. “What’s out there now, the southeast tower, is not adequate.”

Still, he added that the plot of land is not perfect.

“There are some challenges that we’re also looking at from an environmental standpoint with the fertilizers and the herbicides that have been used on the property over the years,” Mr. Whitfield said.

If the city does choose to move forward with buying the Rookery, it’s not clear what exactly the property would become.

“What I’ve encouraged council to do is take their time,” in deciding what to do with the land, Mr. Whitfield said.

“I think it’s wrong to buy it with a preconceived notion of how it’s going to be used when we really haven’t taken a look and studied what all the needs are,” he said.

“This committee, as well as input from a lot of other citizens as to what they would like to see happen with that property” is important in determining the property’s ultimate fate, Mr. Whitfield said.

Butch Holtzclaw, the Rookery’s director of golf, announced in a letter last fall that the Rookery North would not remain open into 2021.

This upset many golfers in the Milford area, who will now have to drive to either the Rookery South in Milton, the Jonathan’s Landing course near Dover or one of the other various courses available downstate.