Virtual ‘Parade Across America’ to follow inauguration

WASHINGTON — The Presidential Inauguration Committee will host a “Parade Across America” with participants from all 56 U.S. states and territories, including Delaware.

Tony Allen, the CEO of PIC and the president of Delaware State University, outlined the purpose of the event, taking place virtually Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another,” he said. “By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient, united America.”

Drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University, the alma maters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, respectively, will escort the duo from 15th Street to the White House to kick off the event.

“Members of the UD marching band have experienced many emotions since we received our invitation to be part of the Presidential escort. It’s not just an honor; it’s also quite humbling,” UD’s Marching Band Director Heidi I. Sarver said in a prepared statement. “Being able to participate in this American tradition first-hand is incredibly meaningful for our students. This particular Inauguration is very personal to our Blue Hens as we celebrate our alum, President-elect Joe Biden, as the new leader of the free world. What an amazing moment for the UD community, and for our country.”

UD was informed of its selection by the PIC in early January and quickly began preparations for the inaugural festivities, a news release states.

The UD band is no stranger to performing for the President-elect, however, as they have had the opportunity to do so on several occasions, including the 2009 Inauguration, a welcome home ceremony at the conclusion of Biden’s second term as Vice President and at the “Biden is Back” pep rally at UD in April 2017.

The drumline will perform two selections: “Blue Hen Cadence” composed by Ancona, and a piece composed by UDMB’s former graduate assistant, Eric Carr, a release states. Mr. Carr is an active corporal and tenor drum player in the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

UD President Dennis Assanis called it a tremendous honor for the UD Marching Band to be part of the inaugural events Wednesday.

“We are excited to share our UD pride with the world, and we will all be cheering on our students as they help celebrate this amazing milestone for a fellow Blue Hen,” he said.

This will follow the inauguration ceremony itself and the president-elect’s visit to the Arlington (Virginia) National Cemetery.

The parade will be hosted by actor, director and producer Tony Baldwin and will feature appearances from the likes of political commentator Jon Stewart, alternative rock band New Radicals and TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, who is famous for the video of himself skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice.

The event will also acknowledge everyday Americans for their good deeds.

Jason Zgonc, a 12-year-old trumpeter from Atlanta who played for health care workers over the summer, will play a duet with a trumpeter from the New York Philharmonic orchestra, and Cathy Cluck, a U.S. history teacher from Texas who went on a 15-day road trip to virtually teach her class through the pandemic, will be recognized.

The event will be livestreamed at online, starting at 3:15 p.m. and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. The PIC’s streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T U-verse and DirecTV, will also carry the program live.







