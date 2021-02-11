With incumbents unchallenged, Bridgeville election canceled

BRIDGEVILLE — The town’s 2021 municipal election has been canceled, as both incumbent commissioners face no opposition in their reelection bids.

Tom Carey, who represents District 4, and John Tomeski, District 5’s commissioner, will retain their seats in the five-member group.

This year’s election was to be held March 6.

Commission terms are two years. Mr. Carey and Mr. Tomeski will be sworn in for their new terms at the March 8 meeting.

