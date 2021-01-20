Women of color celebrate Harris’ inauguration as VP

Timika Gourdine of Middletown and her 16-year-old daughter, Zaria, celebrated Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration Wednesday with festive T-shirts, referencing the vice president’s signature attire. (Submitted photo/Timika Gourdine)

Across the state Wednesday, women of color celebrated, as they watched one of their own shatter a glass ceiling that had guarded the office of the vice presidency.



Vice President Kamala Harris is not only the first woman to occupy that position — she’s also the first Black vice president, the first vice president of South Asian descent and the first biracial vice president.



“I just think about the hope that has just risen because of this,” said Debbie Harrington, a member of Delaware State University’s board of trustees and a member of Vice President Harris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Ms. Harrington said this “has been a long time coming, but it’s here, and it’s here in our lifetime. And that was extraordinary to me.”



Women of color throughout the First State are donning Chuck Taylor sneakers and pearl necklaces, signatures of Vice President Harris’.



“It’s, in a sense, to support Kamala Harris,” said Timika Gourdine, a Middletown resident and paraprofessional at Spring Meadow Early Childhood Center in Townsend.



She and her 16-year-old daughter, Zaria, both donned the pearls and the sneakers while watching the inauguration.



The new vice president attended Howard University, a historically Black institution in Washington, D.C.



With the election, “any kind of argument against attending a (historically Black college or university) was diminished,” Ms. Harrington said.



At Howard, the vice president became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority — the first Greek organization for African American women.



“They’re known for their pearls,” Ms. Gourdine said of AKA. “Most African American sororities are known for wearing their pearls.”



She said members of these groups often refer to each other as “pearls.”



Dover’s Thee Sharp, a preschool teacher at The Children’s Place in Camden, said she didn’t get to watch the inauguration with her class of 4-year-olds Wednesday, but she covered the topic with them in class Tuesday.



“It just lets you know a woman can do anything a man can do, regardless of background,” she said of the vice president’s inauguration. “If you have perseverance, you can meet your goals.”



She said she’s noticed a difference “working with kids who are 4. They say things like, ‘I want to be the president.’ … Now, I can truly say, ‘You really can,’ because she did.”



Ms. Harrington agreed.



“Particularly, little girls of color will look at her and say, ‘I can do that. I can be that,’” she said. “It’s no longer not achievable. It’s something you can grasp, you can hold on to and you can aspire to.”



Ms. Sharp watched the inauguration with much of her extended family, noting that even her “grandmother had on pearls in her pajamas.”



In the teacher’s mind, the white orbs embody womanhood.



In terms of the vice president’s choice in footwear, Ms. Sharp first saw her don a pair of Chuck Taylors when getting off a plane. She said they made her look “comfortable.”



Katrina Wilson, the lone woman of color on Milford’s City Council, said the vice president’s sneaker choice is probably a relic from her childhood.



“Chuck Taylors were popular in her era as she was growing up,” she said. “That was the go-to sneaker.”



Councilwoman Wilson’s grandmother, Jean, was a member of the founding chapter of AKA at Delaware State University, another historically Black college.



On Wednesday, members of that chapter celebrated the vice president’s inauguration with a viewing party.



“We are elated,” said Dara Laws Savage, an AKA sister who attended DSU.

Ms. Harrington, who also attended the viewing party, concurred.



“It was a historical event for lots of reasons but certainly because our sorority sister would be sworn in as the vice president,” she said.



“Just the magnitude of that called for us to come together in solidarity and watch, recognize and honor,” she said. “We wanted to honor her in our own way here as much as we could.



“Each of us, I’m sure, have even more personal reasons, different reasons, all kinds of reasons that would apply to why you want to watch that, but I think, as a sorority, we (wanted) to honor her in a way that (was) the best we could,” Ms. Harrington added.



She has a great deal of respect for the vice president, both as a sister and as a politician.



“As an AKA, I was bursting with pride,” Ms. Harrington said. “Being an AKA is to serve all mankind and Vice President Harris takes this job — surely, surely — she takes this job with that spirit of service.”