9/11 Memorial Blood Drive at Dover International Speedway



DOVER — Dover International Speedway will pay tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive over two days; Thursday, Sept. 10 (noon to 6 p.m.) and Friday, Sept. 11 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

This marks the 15th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway and the Blood Bank of Delmarva have partnered for this event, dating to 2006. The new two-day format will allow BBD to ideally register 240 people to donate, potentially helping up to 720 hospital patients. In appreciation to all who register, each person presenting to donate blood can also enjoy the chance to drive a lap around The Monster Mile – a new incentive this year. BBD will assemble a “I Drove The Monster Mile” photo gallery of donors. There is also a new location for the annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive, which will be accessible via Plaza Drive, off the Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. (Please follow directions of staff.) And remember to only schedule an appointment if you are feeling healthy and are fever free. (Temperatures will be checked prior to entry at Dover International Speedway.) Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 to book an appointment.