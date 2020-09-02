ACA plans see slight decrease in cost

DOVER — The Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace will see a decrease in rates, the Department of Insurance said Monday. On average, plans purchased from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware through the state’s Affordable Care Act will cost 1% less.

Highmark originally proposed a 0.5% reduction after a 19% decrease on average was approved for the current year.

The rate decrease does not apply to Medicare, Medicaid or those with group or individual policies outside of the Marketplace.

Open enrollment for the Marketplace takes place Nov. 1-Dec. 15 each year. However, residents may qualify to enroll or change plans based on special circumstances, such as a loss of qualifying health coverage, change of income, becoming a parent and several other qualifying factors.