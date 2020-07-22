Allens’ gift to Nanticoke supports nursing education

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital President Penny L. Short, left, accepts a monetary gift from Barbara and Chick Allen that will aid nursing education. (Submitted photo)

SEAFORD — A Seaford couple’s latest gift to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital is earmarked for nursing education.



Nanticoke Memorial Hospital President Penny L. Short announced last week the receipt of a restricted major gift from Barbara and Chick Allen that will augment and expand financial support for nurses seeking a higher degree or required certification.



The monies — named the Allen Nursing Educational Assistance Fund — will provide another level of financial support for eligible advanced education courses for nurses enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program or higher and will be subject to the terms and conditions of Nanticoke’s current assistance program.



In addition to basic tuition expenses, this fund will support costs of books, registration fees, lab fees, eligible conferences and required certification classes not otherwise covered under the current assistance program.

The implementation date of Jan. 1, 2020, will allow nurses who have incurred certain expenses that have not previously been covered to apply for assistance.



Mr. and Mrs. Allen feel that the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional light on the importance of the nursing profession, and this is their way to recognize just how important these professionals are and how fortunate the Nanticoke community is to have such a dedicated group.



“The support of the community for the Nanticoke team has been overwhelming,” said Ms. Short. “This very generous gift from the Allens reflects the great work our nurses do, consistently caring for others. We are grateful to the Allens for their continued support of Nanticoke.”



Mr. and Mrs. Allen have long been supporters of Nanticoke. In March 2019, they were on hand for the celebration of a $1.8 million makeover of the Allen Cancer Center.



The two-story facility on the hospital campus underwent a major redesign, expansion and upgrade geared to provide a “touch of home” environment and eliminate the “clinic/office feel.” The Allens’ $1.1 million contribution greatly expedited completion of that project.