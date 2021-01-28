Annual Breast Cancer Update coming Feb. 10

Breast cancer can be felt across all parts of Delaware. Almost 1,000 cases were reported in 2019, according to data provided by the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. The state also reported 150 deaths from the disease.

For people with the disease and their families, the diagnosis can be scary and that’s where the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition is there to help.

“It is our goal to have programming that empowers our community in the fight against breast cancer by educating our audiences on the latest research, treatment, and programs available in Delaware as well as our surrounding areas,” said Katelyn Bender, communications director for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

On Feb. 10, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition will hold its 23rd annual Breast Cancer Update. The online conference, which is free and open to the public, is an opportunity for people who have been effected by breast cancer or work with breast cancer to learn more about research and treatments.

“There are several key audiences who will benefit from attending the conference: Breast cancer survivors, thrivers, co-survivors, spouses, or partners of survivors, along with cancer care professionals, nurses, oncologists, health care professionals, and students who are seeking CEU’s or Contact Hours,” said Ms. Bender.

The program strives to teach attendees about trends and advances in breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and clinical trials. They will also learn protocols and options for radiologic screening of high- risk patients. Attendees will hear about tumor profiling and genetic counseling and how that impacts treatment options and strategies for patients. They will also learn more about integrative medicine, or non-medical therapies that can be incorporated into care.

“All of our speakers are well known industry experts in the tristate area who are on the front lines in the fight against breast cancer,” Ms. Bender said. “We are extremely fortunate to have such generous speakers and moderators who are taking time out of their schedules to present at our conference. As they each bring a different skill set, background and experiences, it is exciting to have the opportunity to hear them all present and answer questions live at the update.”

If you go

What: 23rd annual Breast Cancer Update — Breast Cancer Research, Where we are… Where we are going

Where: on Zoom

When: Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Register: https://dbcc.ejoinme.org/BCU2021