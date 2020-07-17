Bayhealth hosts breastfeeding seminar virtually

DOVER — Bayhealth will hold its annual breastfeeding seminar via Webex this year due to COVID-19.

The virtual seminar, titled “It’s All About the Milk”, will be held Friday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will feature two presenters. Naomi Bar-Yam, PhD, ACSW, is the immediate past president of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. Her presentations will include Toward Setting Standards of Care: Breastfeeding and Breast Milk Feeding; Ethical Issues in Human Milk Exchange; and a Place at the Bedside: NICU Families on the NICU Team.

Mona Liza Hamlin, MSN, RN, IBCLC, is a founding member of the National Association of Professional & Peer Lactation Supporters of Color. She will present Breastfeeding as a Preventative Care Change Model: How to Affect Change. The fee for the seminar is $20 per person, and Bayhealth employees may register free of charge. The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 10. Visit BayhealthFoundation.org/BreastfeedingSeminar for more details and to register. Contact Bayhealth Lactation Services Program Coordinator Gail Smith, RN, IBCLC, with any questions at 744-6812.